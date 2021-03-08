Arkansas State reveals 2021 spring football practice schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re not far away from the sound of pads, whistles, and pigskin.
Arkansas State football will kick off spring practice this week, the first workouts under new head coach Butch Jones. The first Red Wolves practice is Tuesday afternoon.
All practices will be closed to the public because of COVID-19 precautions. The one exception is the Spring Game, it’s tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 17th at Centennial Bank Stadium.
16 starters are back for the Red Wolves in the 2021 season including QB Layne Hatcher. Other offensive starters back are Dahu Green (WR), Andre Harris Jr. (OL), Wyatt Luebke (OL), Ivory Scott (OL), Jacob Still (OL), & Reed Tyler.
Marion native Anthony Switzer is one of the A-State defensive starters back. That group also includes Elery Alexander (DB), Caleb Bonner (LB), Jeff - mario Brown (LB), Antonio Fletcher (DB), Terry Hampton (DL), Samy Johnson (DB), Vidal Scott (DL), & Jarius Reimonenq (DB).
PRACTICE 1: Tuesday, March 9
PRACTICE 2: Thursday, March 11
ARKANSAS STATE PRO DAY: Friday, March 12
PRACTICE 3: Saturday, March 13
PRACTICE 4: Monday, March 15
PRACTICE 5: Tuesday, March 16
PRACTICE 6: Thursday, March 18
SPRING BREAK: March 22nd - 28th
PRACTICE 7: Tuesday, March 30
PRACTICE 8: Thursday, April 1
PRACTICE 9: Saturday, April 3
PRACTICE 10: Tuesday, April 6
PRACTICE 11: Thursday, April 8
PRACTICE 12: Saturday, April 10
PRACTICE 13: Tuesday, April 13
PRACTICE 14: Thursday, April 15
SPRING GAME: Saturday, April 17 (TBA)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.