Arkansas State reveals 2021 spring football practice schedule
By Chris Hudgison | March 8, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 5:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re not far away from the sound of pads, whistles, and pigskin.

Arkansas State football will kick off spring practice this week, the first workouts under new head coach Butch Jones. The first Red Wolves practice is Tuesday afternoon.

All practices will be closed to the public because of COVID-19 precautions. The one exception is the Spring Game, it’s tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 17th at Centennial Bank Stadium.

16 starters are back for the Red Wolves in the 2021 season including QB Layne Hatcher. Other offensive starters back are Dahu Green (WR), Andre Harris Jr. (OL), Wyatt Luebke (OL), Ivory Scott (OL), Jacob Still (OL), & Reed Tyler.

Marion native Anthony Switzer is one of the A-State defensive starters back. That group also includes Elery Alexander (DB), Caleb Bonner (LB), Jeff - mario Brown (LB), Antonio Fletcher (DB), Terry Hampton (DL), Samy Johnson (DB), Vidal Scott (DL), & Jarius Reimonenq (DB).

PRACTICE 1:  Tuesday, March 9

PRACTICE 2:  Thursday, March 11

ARKANSAS STATE PRO DAY:  Friday, March 12

PRACTICE 3:  Saturday, March 13

PRACTICE 4:  Monday, March 15

PRACTICE 5:  Tuesday, March 16

PRACTICE 6:  Thursday, March 18

SPRING BREAK: March 22nd - 28th

PRACTICE 7:  Tuesday, March 30

PRACTICE 8:  Thursday, April 1

PRACTICE 9:  Saturday, April 3

PRACTICE 10:  Tuesday, April 6

PRACTICE 11:  Thursday, April 8

PRACTICE 12:  Saturday, April 10

PRACTICE 13:  Tuesday, April 13

PRACTICE 14:  Thursday, April 15

SPRING GAME:  Saturday, April 17 (TBA)

