Arkansas State senior Bennett Pascoe qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships

Bennett Pascoe once again has done something no other Arkansas State men’s cross country athlete has accomplished, this time qualifying for the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
After winning a program-first men’s individual Sun Belt Conference title, Pascoe earned an automatic individual bid to the rescheduled national meet, held March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. There, he will be one of 255 athletes running in the 10K race – one of just 38 individual qualifiers. The meet will be broadcasted live on ESPNU with coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT, starting with the women’s 6K.
The Conway, Arkansas, native becomes the second A-State athlete to compete at the NCAA meet, after Kristina Aubert competed twice in the women’s meet. He is also the only male athlete from the Sun Belt Conference in this season’s meet and one of just two overall, joining South Alabama’s Carolien Millenaar, who won the women’s conference crown.
Pascoe claimed the Sun Belt Conference men’s cross country individual championship in October, posting a personal-best 8K time of 24:45.8. In the 10K distance, he owns a career-best time of 30:56.8, achieved last season at the NCAA South Central Regional Championships, where he earned All-Region honors after a 21st-place finish.
