Arkansas State women’s tennis beats Texas State

Nejla Zukic’s clincher on court five lifted the Arkansas State women’s tennis team to an exciting 4-3 win over Texas State Sunday at the A-State Tennis Complex.
A-State got off to a quick start winning the doubles point. Nejla Zukic and Yasmine Humbert won 6-3 on court three and the Red Wolves clinched the point with Shelby King and Jill Morse winning on court two. Thea Rice and Hunter Roper were tied on court one 5-5 at the time the point was clinched.
Roper picked up a straight-set win on court two, 6-4, 6-0 to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts. Morse was defeated on court three 3-6, 3-6, but Yasmine Humbert earned a straight-set win (6-1, 6-4) on court six to make it 3-1. King dropped her match on court four (3-6, 3-6) and Rice fell in a second set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) to knot the match at 3-3. Zukic clinched the match for the Red Wolves winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on court five.
A-State returns to the courts Friday, March 12 against Missouri State. First serve is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.. from the A-State Tennis Complex. Follow the Red Wolves tennis team on Twitter @AStateTennis and on Instagram @astatetennis for the latest news and updates on match times and schedule changes.
