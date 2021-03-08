Arkansas State women’s tennis beats Texas State

Roper picked up a straight-set win on court two, 6-4, 6-0 to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts. Morse was defeated on court three 3-6, 3-6, but Yasmine Humbert earned a straight-set win (6-1, 6-4) on court six to make it 3-1. King dropped her match on court four (3-6, 3-6) and Rice fell in a second set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-7 (4-7) to knot the match at 3-3. Zukic clinched the match for the Red Wolves winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on court five.