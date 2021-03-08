Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves named to All-Big 12 1st Team

NORMAN, Okla. (KAIT) - A former Cedar Ridge Timberwolf earned a Power 5 accolade on Monday.
Austin Reaves was selected to the All-Big 12 1st Team. The Oklahoma senior guard is 2nd in the conference in scoring at 17.5 points per game. Reaves is also averaging 5.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He’s on pace to become the first player in Sooners history to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists. Reaves is a two-time All Big 12, he landed on the Newcomer squad last season.
Austin’s season high was a 32 point performance against TCU on December 6th, 2020. He ended February with four straight 20+ point games.
Oklahoma is 14-9 this season and ranked #24 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Sooners will face Iowa State in the 1st Round of the Big 12 Tournament. Tipoff is Wednesday at 8:30pm on ESPN.
