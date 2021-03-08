Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves named to All-Big 12 1st Team

Austin Reaves was selected to the All-Big 12 1st Team. The Oklahoma senior guard is 2nd in the conference in scoring at 17.5 points per game. Reaves is also averaging 5.7 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He’s on pace to become the first player in Sooners history to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists. Reaves is a two-time All Big 12, he landed on the Newcomer squad last season.