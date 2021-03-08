Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 8 at 4:42 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:35 p.m., Monday, March 8, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 324,951 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 255,836 confirmed cases
    • 69,115 probable cases
  • 316,000 recoveries
  • 3,593 active cases
    • 2,657 confirmed active cases
    • 936 probable active cases
  • 5,343 total deaths
    • 4,315 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,028 deaths among probable cases
  • 338 currently hospitalized
    • 141 in ICU
    • 74 on ventilators
  • 3,221,173 people total have been tested
    • 9.3% positive PCR tests
    • 17% positive antigen tests
  • 2,883,520 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, March 8:

  1. Washington: 19
  2. Pulaski: 17
  3. Benton: 13
  4. Faulkner: 10
  5. Garland: 10

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,913 36 2,782 95 18,696
Clay 1,701 15 1,638 48 16,832
Cleburne 1,896 13 1,817 66 20,838
Craighead 12,921 119 12,632 169 110,870
Crittenden 5,792 64 5,635 91 38,599
Cross 1,901 14 1,840 47 15,626
Greene 5,927 46 5,808 73 44,338
Independence 3,679 12 3,549 118 38,147
Jackson 3,183 7 3,139 37 24,857
Lawrence 2,055 11 2,003 41 14,139
Mississippi 5,690 32 5,553 105 38,195
Poinsett 3,086 9 3,002 75 25,410
Randolph 2,018 20 1,953 45 17,960
St. Francis 3,457 27 3,394 36 29,147
Sharp 1,530 15 1,470 45 16,181
Stone 971 7 935 29 10,665
White 7,628 67 7,451 110 49,068
Woodruff 626 4 611 11 8,038

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

