Diamond Hog baseball atop the national polls for the 2nd straight week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas baseball remains perfect on the season and atop the national polls.
The Razorbacks moved up 2 spots to #1 in the Perfect Game rankings on Monday. Dave Van Horn’s crew remain #1 in D1Baseball, Baseball America, & Collegiate Baseball. NCBWA and USA Today will reveal their updated polls later on Monday.
The Diamond Hogs are 10-0 so far in the 2021 season. They’re off in the midweek, Arkansas will travel to Louisiana Tech for a weekend series. Game 1 is Friday at 6:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
