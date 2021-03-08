Frontier announces Little Rock to Las Vegas flights

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Beginning this week, Frontier Airline will provide nonstop flights from Little Rock to Las Vegas.
The airline announced Monday, March 8, it would offer twice-weekly flights from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport to McCarran International Airport for $59.
The introductory fare is valid through May 26 and 7-day advance purchase is required.
All passengers are required to wear face coverings and confirm they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days.
Frontier is offering similar nonstop flights to Las Vegas from El Paso, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Wichita, Kansas.
“We’re very excited bring more new flights to Las Vegas and offer an affordable travel option for folks from El Paso, Little Rock, Oklahoma City and Wichita to visit the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.