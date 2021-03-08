Gov. Hutchinson opens Phase 1-B to everyone; adds some from Phase 1-C

Hutchinson noted that Saturday’s mass clinic at A-State, there wasn’t a huge demand that they expected.
Hutchinson said the mass clinic had around 3,000 vaccines available, but the clinic only did around 2,000.
Because of that low demand, the state is opening Phase 1-B to everyone Monday.
Hutchinson said about 180,000 people are now eligible.
Hutchinson also announced that those who have intellectual and developmental disabilities have been moved from Phase 1-C to Phase 1-B.
Also, grocery store employees, houses of worship, meal delivery, food workers can get vaccinated.
The new opening also includes essential government personnel, including legislators and staff and some court personnel.
The state is also opening a statewide number that will be staffed by 30 people, to call and get an appointment in their area. Hutchinson said the call center will help you get to the right provider for your appointment.
The hotline number will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Hutchinson also emplored Arkansans to get the vaccine, but to also be patient. Hutchinson said this puts the state on target to get through 1-B by the end of March.
The governor also pointed out that some people are on multiple lists. The ADH also asked people that if they get vaccinated at one place, to please take their name off the second list.
Dr. Jose Romero pointed out that this is causing some issues with mass clinics.
The state is currently in Phase 1-B which includes people 65 and older.
During his last weekly briefing, Hutchinson announced the Arkansas Department of Health was expanding the phase to include food manufacturing workers.
