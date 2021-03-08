March 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, March 8. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
More sunshine is expected on Monday with highs in the 60s.
Clouds move in on Tuesday and hang out for the rest of the week.
Southerly winds increase to 15-25 mph giving temperatures a boost each day despite the clouds.
Rain chances slowly rise towards the end of the week.
Sprinkles and an isolated shower are possible until widespread rain chances arrive with a front Friday evening and Saturday.
News Headlines
Even if Gov. Asa Hutchinson lifts the mask mandate, one church says they will adhere to another authority’s guidelines.
COVID-19 didn’t stop one annual event from reaping rewards for local students.
More than a thousand people rolled up their sleeves Saturday at a free mass vaccine clinic.
