Neighbor saves person from ‘fully-involved’ house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police confirmed fire crews and police officers have responded to a house fire Monday evening.
Police say the fire broke out around 5 p.m. at a single-story home on 200-block of Gilbert Street in North Jonesboro.
The officer told Region 8 News a person had been removed from the home.
Our reporter on the scene says that Jonesboro Fire Department says the fire reportedly started outside and moved into the attic.
Mike Lovell, a neighbor, was outside when the fire started.
“We were sitting in the backyard over there, and we heard rushing and there was a trailer small like camper trailer and looked like it was on fire,” Lovell said.
That’s when he and another guy jumped into action.
“Someone said, is there anybody there? I don’t know, there were no trucks in there, but knocked on the door and heard dogs opened the door, and his wife was sitting there, and another guy grabbed her up, and we pulled her out,” Lovell said.
There are no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
