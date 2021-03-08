1 person injured in New Madrid house fire

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured during a house fire in New Madrid on Monday.
Around 2 p.m., on March 8, a house fire broke out on the 300 block of Powell Avenue.
According to the New Madrid Police Department, the fire started in the yard.
Police say the residents could have been burning debris and the fire got out of hand.
The fire then spread to the side of the house.
One person was flown to a Memphis hospital for injuries.
There is no word on the person’s condition.
Powell Avenue was closed for one hour while crews battled the flames and assed the damage.
