Sen. Blunt announces he won’t seek 3rd term

Sen. Blunt announces he won’t seek 3rd term
Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced on he will not be seeking reelection in 2022.
By Marsha Heller | March 8, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 3:39 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

The senator held a news conference on Monday in Springfield, Mo. after he made the announcement.

Sen. Blunt news conference

LIVE: Sen. Roy Blunt holds news conference after announcing he won't seek 3rd term>>> http://bit.ly/3kYKC5W

Posted by KFVS-TV on Monday, March 8, 2021

On Monday, March 8, Sen. Blunt announced he was not seeking a third term in a video on social media.

“After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” said Blunt.

The video took place outside of a dairy barn where his mother and father used to milk cows.

Blunt did say he will continue to represent and work for Missourian’s in the Senate every day.

“There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate,” said Blunt. “Another lesson I learned here: Finish Strong, and I intend to.

Blunt was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and serves on multiple committees including Senate Rules Committee, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and is the the Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor.

Senator Josh Hawley released the following statement on Monday:

“Roy Blunt has been a Missouri institution. A consummate legislator, Roy has worked tirelessly for the state he loves and has served Missourians with distinction. He and Abby have been true friends to Erin and me and our family. We wish them the very best.”
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.