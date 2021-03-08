Sen. Blunt announces he won’t seek 3rd term

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Senator Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.
The senator held a news conference on Monday in Springfield, Mo. after he made the announcement.
On Monday, March 8, Sen. Blunt announced he was not seeking a third term in a video on social media.
“After 14 General Election victories -- three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections -- I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” said Blunt.
The video took place outside of a dairy barn where his mother and father used to milk cows.
Blunt did say he will continue to represent and work for Missourian’s in the Senate every day.
“There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate,” said Blunt. “Another lesson I learned here: Finish Strong, and I intend to.
Blunt was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and serves on multiple committees including Senate Rules Committee, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and is the the Ranking Member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor.
Senator Josh Hawley released the following statement on Monday:
