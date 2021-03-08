Shots heard, school goes on lockdown as a precaution

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Newport Special School District confirmed it went on lockdown Monday afternoon.
According to the district’s Facebook page, students and staff were not in imminent danger at the time of the lockdown.
Newport Police Chief Alan Edwards told Region 8 News a school employee heard gunshots about 6 blocks away from the school and took the initiative to place the school on lockdown.
Chief Edwards applauded the employee for taking quick action and said no one had been arrested for that shooting.
The district posted another update saying they were out of the lockdown.
