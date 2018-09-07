Turning Cloudy but Staying Warm

More nice weather is on the way, but there’s a catch. We battle clouds starting on Tuesday with little to no sun expected for the rest of the week. Breezy to strong southerly winds will keep temperatures in the 60s. Even overnight, temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Highs approach the 70s towards the end of the week as a front approaches from the north. Showers and rain increase Friday into Friday night. Until then, only a few sprinkles or showers are expected. Any severe weather may stay in Oklahoma until Sunday as a line of storms moves into western Arkansas. Right now, our environment would not be able to support severe weather but heavy rain and thunder. We’ll keep you updated on any trends as we get closer to the weekend.