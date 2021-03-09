Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop while vaccine use increases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of new cases continues to climb while active COVID-19 cases across Arkansas continue to fall.
In Tuesday’s COVID-19 report, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 432 new cases of the virus.
However, active cases dropped to 3,461, a 132 case drop from Monday.
Fourteen more people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 5,357.
Hospitalizations dropped by 21, with 321 people remaining in the hospital. The number of ventilator use also fell by three, with 71 people staying on ventilators.
No Region 8 counties made the Top 5 for new cases reported. Washington County in northwest Arkansas led the way with 62 new cases reported.
The Arkansas Department of Health also reported 14,487 additional doses of vaccines had been administered statewide.
So far, 697,452 doses have been given in the state program, while 59,599 vaccines have been given in the federal programs.
