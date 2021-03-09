Amendment passes to cut circuit clerk’s budget by over $100k

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An amendment to slash the Circuit Clerk’s Office’s budget by over $100,000 passed unanimously at Monday night’s Quorum Court meeting.
According to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, Justice of the Peace Kevin Williams presented the amendment.
It defunds the chief deputy position held by John Smith and a criminal court clerk position currently vacant.
It also removes all travel expense line items and miscellaneous expenses.
Questions were also raised regarding Candace Edwards’ professionalism following Craighead County Eastern Deputy Clerk Sue Gurley’s reinstatement.
During Monday night’s meeting, it was brought up that Gurley is unable to access the appropriate programs to be able to handle day-to-day operations.
It was requested for Edwards to attend the meeting, but she was unable to come due to a prior engagement.
Region 8 News has reached out to Edwards for comment but has not heard back at this time.
Meanwhile, Williams said the discussion would be revisited at the next Quorum Court meeting on March 22.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.