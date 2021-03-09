Arkansas State baseball to host Missouri State in midweek series

ARKANSAS STATE (0-7) vs Missouri State (5-3)
Tuesday March 9 • 5:00 PM / Wednesday March 10 • 3:00 PM Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field
95. 3 The Ticket / Matt Stolz
STORYLINES
• The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,334-1,1653 all-time record dating back to the inaugural 1948 season.
• The Red Wolves are entering the Midweek series after dropping three contest to Abilene Christian over the weekend.
• A-State fell 26-3 Friday, 6-5 Saturday and 9-4 in Sunday’s series finale.
• A-State trails the all-time series with Missouri State with the team posting a 25-42 mark against the Bears.• The series began in the 1964 season opener with the Red Wolves winning 5-3 and A-State won the first three games with scores of 16-3 and 3-2.
• To this point, Liam Hicks has played solid for A-State, collecting nine hits, two doubles a home run and four RBI. Hicks has registered a team-best .469 on base percentage.
• Despite dropping three-straight contest over the weekend, Jake Gish had a great performance at Abilene Christian. He registered a .417 average to go along with a team-high five hits. Gish also drove in two runs and walked three-times.
• Tommy Raffo enters the midweek contest 6-10 against Missouri State with his three most recent wins coming in the 2019 season.
• The 2020 scheduled midweek meeting was canceled due to a global COVIS-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.