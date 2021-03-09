Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier selected to Sun Belt All-Tournament Team

Omier becomes the ninth A-State player to earn Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament Team accolades, the first since Ed Townsel at the 2014 SBC Tournament. He is the 11th player in program history to earn All-Tournament team honors spanning the Southland Conference (1981-87), American South Conference (1988-91) and Sun Belt Conference (1992-present). He is the first freshman to earn SBC All-Tournament Team honors since three players earned the honors at the 2012 SBC Championship.