A Better Region 8: “Take a Road Trip” in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Spring break is right around the corner.
I don’t know about you, but my family needs a break.
There have been discussions about trips to the beach or mountains or even a large city.
The recurring question is, what are we going to do there?
That’s because we do not need to be around so many people.
Yes, COVID-19 cases are going down, but we are not ready to really open things up yet.
My family will likely end up staying close by and exploring all there is to do within a couple of hundred miles.
Call it a “staycation” or “break-cation.”
It will let us stretch our legs and give us a chance to reset mentally.
If you need some ideas, KAIT can help.
Our “Take a Road Trip” series offers places to go and things to do.
You can “Take a Road Trip” by going to that section at kait8.com or the Region 8 News app.
We will be taking and sharing more road trips online soon.
If you know of a great place to visit or a restaurant to eat within a hundred miles or so, please let us know.
We just might make a road trip there and share our visit with all of Region 8.
We hope you get some time to take a road trip and unwind.
