City opposes federal proposal to downgrade key status

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The federal government is proposing to downgrade Jonesboro and 143 other cities from metropolitan to micropolitan.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Jonesboro Unlimited President Mark Young say they see no benefit to Jonesboro losing this key status.
“It’s going to adversely affect students coming to our city,” Mayor Copenhaver said. “It’s going to adversely affect individuals on a personal level.”
The mayor mentioned that Jonesboro being a metropolitan area has been beneficial, as it helps the city qualify for grants that smaller towns do not have access to.
“It provides us resources that we as a community would not be able to provide ourselves for our community members,” said the mayor.
If the proposal comes to fruition, Jonesboro can lose critical resources that could hurt residents, such as public transportation and diversity programs.
Young says it could also cause a significant loss in business attraction.
“Often times site selectors and retailers look at metropolitan areas first as a way to put together a list to be considered,” Young said.
Mayor Copenhaver expressed that the city has gone through way too much to lose federal funding.
“Our community has gone through not only the COVID, but we’ve gone through a tornado. We’ve gone through a strong winter storm.”
Mark Young, Mayor Copenhaver, and other local officials plan to speak out against the proposal.
“The rationale behind this change is not warranted. It should continue to remain the way it’s been for the last 50 years.”
The city asks people to voice their opinions; a comment portal is open to the public.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.