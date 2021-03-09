Historic Pocahontas cemetery making repairs after financial struggles

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve driven through Pocahontas, you’ve likely seen a cemetery that has been around for centuries.
The Masonic Cemetery has had its fair share of financial struggles over the past few years. Mayor Keith Sutton said the cost of maintenance got to be too high for the Masonic-owned cemetery.
“It’s always been an issue with the funding,” Sutton said.
The funding led to concern from the community. Broken tree limbs and unreadable tombstones led to social media pushback.
“The first thing was ‘why don’t they take care of that?’” Sutton said. “Well, it’s not always the city that can do things like that... [A lot of people were saying] the Masonic Cemetery is the biggest eyesore in Pocahontas.”
The cemetery is full of history. Thomas Drew, the third Arkansas Governor, is buried there, as is Ranson Bettis, the founder of Pocahontas.
It’s history that the founder of the Five Rivers Historic Preservation Linda Bowlin, wanted to maintain.
“Everybody loves this cemetery,” Bowlin said. “Their heartstrings are pulled anytime they drive through here.”
During the cemetery’s struggle to get funding, Bowlin says her group would go out and clean up tombstones. For her, taking care of the cemetery is personal.
“My mom and dad are [buried here],” she said. “It’s very important for my family, but also it’s important for so many residents in Randolph County. I mean, it’s almost like a little village out here.”
After several businesses’ donations, Mayor Sutton and the city chipped in to regularly clean up the cemetery.
“We made an agreement that we could pay so much a month year-around in order to keep the cemetery up,” Sutton said. “It was one of our administration’s actions that we wanted to take care of, and we got it done.”
Now, the cemetery can get consistent maintenance year-round. Glisson Lawn Care was tabbed to be the primary caretakers of the cemetery.
“[We’re] trying to clean up all the limbs that were down,” Gage Glisson, owner of Glisson Lawn Care, said. “There were several bushes and trees growing up wild against the headstones... Hopefully, we can get it the rest of the way cleaned up this year -- this will be the final cleanup, more or less.”
For those interested in helping with the cleanup process, the Randolph County Heritage Museum is hosting a cemetery workshop on Saturday, April 10.
