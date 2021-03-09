Jonesboro getting a new Chipotle

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Chipotle is coming to Jonesboro.
But, the town is not getting just any Chipotle restaurant. According to Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development, it will be a new prototype with a drive-thru.
The restaurant, according to a Tuesday news release, will be located in front of Kroger Marketplace on Caraway Road.
It will include Arkansas’s first ever Chipotlane, a modernized drive through where customers order through the Chipotle website or mobile app.
The announcement comes a little more than 10 years after Joshua Brown, principal at Haag Brown, first approached the company.
“January 20, 2011, is when I sent my first email to Chipotle’s corporate office. We finalized the deal on January 23, 2021,” he said. “There were hundreds of emails, phone calls, texts, and meetings over the course of the past decade. We think they landed on the perfect site.”
