March 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, March 9. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Spring kicks off in just under two weeks but we’ll get another taste of the season today.
In fact, afternoon highs should hit the upper 60s through the end of the week.
This warmer-than-average weather comes with gusty winds, however, as we remain wedged between two weather systems.
Our rain chances go up with a slow-moving cold front Friday.
Showers and storms continue this weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Increased funding is breathing new life into a historic Northeast Arkansas cemetery.
Jonesboro city leaders are pushing back on a federal proposal to downgrade its status as a metro area.
Now that the governor has expanded the vaccine rollout to include more people, area pharmacists are eager to get to work.
Quorum court slashes more that $100,000 from circuit clerk’s budget on the heels of a firing fiasco.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
