‘Most missed festival’ announces plans to return

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After being named Arkansas’s “Most Missed Festival of 2020,” Cave City will celebrate its famous watermelons once again this year.
The 41st Watermelon Festival will be held the weekend of July 23-25.
As in years past, the festival will feature a parade, craft and food booths, antique tractors and a car show, and live entertainment.
Armorel native and “The Voice” semifinalist Marybeth Byrd is among the performers slated to appear. Others include country music stars Tracy Byrd and Danielle Peck, along with several other local solo and group acts.
For more details, including a complete lineup of events and performances, click here.
The festival has been an annual event since 1980. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel last year’s event.
According to the Arkansas Festivals and Events Association, it was the most missed festival of 2020.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.