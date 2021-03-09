MPD: Officer dead after crash near Memphis police precinct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Memphis police officer was killed during an overnight crash.
Officers said the crash happened around 10:15 Monday night. Investigators determined the officer was driving off the Raines Station parking lot when he was hit by another vehicle.
The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.
MPD said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The other driver has been detained, however, no charges have been filed at this time.
The officer that died will not be identified until the next of kin notifications have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
