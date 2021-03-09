Pharmacy is eager to vaccinate remainder of Phase 1-B

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that he is expanding Phase 1-B to include all categories, including manufacturing, public transport, government services, and other essential categories.
The Pharmacy at Brookland says it’s a good time for the governor to expand eligibility, and they are contacting people on waitlists to get their vaccine.
Dr. Michael Barkley says they have seen a slight increase in calls. He says that most of the people eligible are already on a waiting list and are being contacted.
He says that demand for the previous phase has started to dwindle, and the pharmacy is ready to get more people in the door.
“I think it was time to add some eligibility to the plan. I don’t know that we had excess vaccines sitting around in anybody’s pharmacy, freezers, or anything, but I do think we have the ability, and we do have enough vaccines to move forward,” said Barkley.
Barkley says that he is unsure if the governor should open up eligibility even more. He says that it all depends on how the supply and demand go in the next few weeks and the response from those eligible.
Dr. Barkley adds that he is excited that the state is moving forward and says this is one step closer to being back to normal.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.