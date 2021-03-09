Police Chief: Suspects followed, shot man who witnessed crime

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third person suspected of shooting a man who reportedly may have witnessed them commit another crime.
Chief Ross Thompson said officers were called to a convenience store in the 3600-block of South Division Street around 4 p.m. Monday regarding a man who had been shot.
When police arrived, they found 64-year-old Dale Devers of Mississippi County suffering from a gunshot wound. Devers was airlifted from the scene to an undisclosed hospital in serious condition.
During their investigation, Thompson said officers determined Devers had been a potential witness to a crime several miles outside of the city limits.
“Mr. Devers called a third party about what he had witnessed and began following the offenders,” Thompson said in a Tuesday news release.
When Devers and the suspects entered the Blytheville city limits, Thompson said the suspects shot him in a residential area.
Devers then drove himself to the convenience store.
“It is our understanding that the third party called a Mississippi County deputy who, in turn, notified Mississippi County Dispatch who contacted our department about the shooting,” the police chief said.
A Skycop camera on South Division Street provided images of Devers following the suspect vehicle.
“While searching the area for the suspects, the Blytheville Police Department began receiving false 911 calls from the suspects as an attempt to lure officers away from the area,” Thompson said.
Officers eventually found the suspect’s vehicle in the 1300-block of Kari Lane and took two people into custody: Lindsey Williams, 27, of Blytheville, and Daniel Ledlow, 35, of Batesville.
The chief said specific charges and bond amounts would be released at a later time.
Thompson said a warrant for first-degree battery has been issued for the third suspect, 26-year-old Cody Ward of Blytheville.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Blytheville police or Crimestoppers.
“We also want to remind citizens when they are a witness to a crime to please call 911 to help coordinate a police response,” Thompson concluded. “Never put yourself in harm’s way.”
A Blytheville police officer responding to the convenience store crashed his cruiser at the intersection of Ruddle and Main. Arkansas State Police are in charge of that investigation.
