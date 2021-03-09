Police cruiser crashes while officer responds to shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - No injuries were reported after a Blytheville Police Department unit was in a crash Monday afternoon at Ruddle and Main while going to the scene of a shooting on South Division.
The shooting victim suffered serious injuries and was found at the Dodge Store, according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson.
No one was injured in the crash.
Thompson did say that Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.
Region 8 News will keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.