Police investigate items stolen from Abilities Unlimited

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police need your help after someone broke into Abilities Unlimited and stole several items.
According to an incident report, police responded Friday, March 5, to a theft that happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4 at 410 W. Huntington Ave.
The business reported a pillow, office chair, bag of clothes, shower set, a box of softballs, and a large black trash bag were all missing. Those items are estimated at $66.
Two people are listed as suspects; the first one identified as a 28-year-old white female and a white male 25 to 45 years old.
A 2006 black Honda Pilot SUV is listed as a suspect vehicle.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.
