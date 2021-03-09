Police: Man accused of rape resists arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a Wynne man after police were told he assaulted and raped a woman.
An incident report states Mark Ponder, 21, was arrested on Saturday after police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance after a woman told police that Ponder had choked, punched, and raped her.
The report notes Ponder was asked to step outside and put his hand behind his back and resisted arrest while officers took him to the ground.
It also stated the woman went to the hospital with bruises on her face and right leg and pain in her shoulder and head.
Ponder was arrested on domestic battering - 3rd degree, aggravated assault on a family or household member, rape, resisting arrest.
Court documents show Ponder faces another rape charge in Crittenden County.
In February, his trial got pushed back to April.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.