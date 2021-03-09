TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash shuts down Hwy. 163

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A “very serious crash” shut down traffic Tuesday afternoon along Arkansas Highway 163.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director, initially reported the crash happened after 12:30 p.m. in the 4600-block of Hwy. 463.
Approximately 30 minutes later he reported the crash actually occurred on Highway 163.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene, and the roadway shut down to serve as a landing zone.
