TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash shuts down Hwy. 163

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST - Updated March 9 at 1:18 PM

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A “very serious crash” shut down traffic Tuesday afternoon along Arkansas Highway 163.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director, initially reported the crash happened after 12:30 p.m. in the 4600-block of Hwy. 463.

Approximately 30 minutes later he reported the crash actually occurred on Highway 163.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene, and the roadway shut down to serve as a landing zone.

