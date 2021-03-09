UAMS providing COVID-19 vaccines in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) -Residents who live in or near Forrest City have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
According to a news release, UAMS will have a mobile COVID-19 Unit Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.
It’ll take place at the Forrest City Civic Center, 1335 N. Washington Street.
According to the release, the clinic is open to pre-registered patients only, with no on-site registration allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
The vaccine is available for individuals who fall into the Phase 1A or Phase 1B category.
To pre-register for the clinic, you can sign up at vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic.
