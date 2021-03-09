UAMS providing COVID-19 vaccines in Forrest City

UAMS providing COVID-19 vaccines in Forrest City
Residents who live in or near Forrest City have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 8, 2021 at 9:50 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 9:50 PM

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) -Residents who live in or near Forrest City have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

According to a news release, UAMS will have a mobile COVID-19 Unit Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

It’ll take place at the Forrest City Civic Center, 1335 N. Washington Street.

According to the release, the clinic is open to pre-registered patients only, with no on-site registration allowed. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.

The vaccine is available for individuals who fall into the Phase 1A or Phase 1B category.

To pre-register for the clinic, you can sign up at vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.