Viola & Mountain View are Hot Shots of the Week (3/1/21 - 3/5/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for March 1st - March 5th. Over 700 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Boys Winner: Viola
Viola beats Jonesboro in the boys ballot by 127 votes. Gage Harris and Bryson Luna move the rock, Landon Luna knocks down the trey. The Longhorns beat Izard County on March 5th, they would go on to win the 1A 2 Regional.
Girls Winner: Mountain View
Mountain View beats Marmaduke in the girls ballot by 29 votes. Josie Storey starts the break with an outlet pass, Chaelann Vickers found Aubrey Isbell for the bucket. The Lady Yellowjackets beat Osceola on March 3rd, they would go on to win the 3A 2 regional.
