Windy conditions fanning wildfire threat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Warmer weather combined with strong gusty wind is increasing the threat of wildfires across North Arkansas.
The Arkansas Forestry Commission announced Tuesday, March 9, a burn ban had been issued for Fulton County.
A burn ban means anyone in the county is prohibited from openly burning waste, including dried leaves and brush.
According to the AFC’s website, the following counties in the northern part of the state have a moderate risk of wildfires:
- Baxter
- Clay
- Craighead
- Fulton
- Greene
- Independence
- Izard
- Jackson
- Lawrence
- Mississippi
- Randolph
- Searcy
- Sharp
- Stone
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says afternoon highs should hit the upper 60s through the end of the week. This warmer-than-average weather will also bring strong winds gusting upwards of 30-40 miles per hour.
