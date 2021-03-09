Windy conditions fanning wildfire threat

Warmer weather combined with strong gusty wind is increasing the threat of wildfires across North Arkansas. (Source: Arkansas Forestry Commission)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 11:36 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Warmer weather combined with strong gusty wind is increasing the threat of wildfires across North Arkansas.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission announced Tuesday, March 9, a burn ban had been issued for Fulton County.

A burn ban means anyone in the county is prohibited from openly burning waste, including dried leaves and brush.

The Arkansas Forestry Commission announced Tuesday, March 9, a burn ban had been issued for Fulton County. (Source: Arkansas Forestry Commission)

According to the AFC’s website, the following counties in the northern part of the state have a moderate risk of wildfires:

  • Baxter
  • Clay
  • Craighead
  • Fulton
  • Greene
  • Independence
  • Izard
  • Jackson
  • Lawrence
  • Mississippi
  • Randolph
  • Searcy
  • Sharp
  • Stone

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick says afternoon highs should hit the upper 60s through the end of the week. This warmer-than-average weather will also bring strong winds gusting upwards of 30-40 miles per hour.

