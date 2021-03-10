Arkansas State baseball beats Missouri State for first win of 2021

Deshazier led off what would be an eight-run fourth with a single to left, with Parker Rowland bunting him over to second. A bunt single by McCutchen turned into a two-base throwing error by the third baseman, which plated Deshazier. Drew Tipton reached on a fielder’s choice when McCutchen was thrown out at the plate for the second out, but Missouri State would face trouble getting out of the inning.