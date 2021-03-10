Arkansas State football kicks off spring practice, first workout under Butch Jones

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After much excitement over his hiring back in December, the Butch Jones era at Arkansas State kicked up a notch today as the Red Wolves opened up spring football practice.
A beautiful Tuesday afternoon that saw the Red Wolves fly around The Vault for nearly three hours had the new head man impressed.
16 starters are back for the 2021 season. That includes names like Layne Hatcher, Jacob Still, Anthony Switzer, and Caleb Bonner. Coach Jones’ staff has plenty of names with Power 5 experience like defensive coordinator Rob Harley. There are some familar faces. Keith Heckendorf is offensive coordinator, A-State greats Brandon Joiner (DL coach) and Ryan Aplin (RBs coach) are on the 2021 staff.
So practices over the next few weeks will not be made available to the public due to COVID-19 protocols but next month’s Spring Game will allow for fans to be in attendance. So keep it right here with KAIT. We’ll have plenty of Red Wolves coverage over the next several weeks.
