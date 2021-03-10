Arkansas State guard Jada Stinson selected to Puerto Rico national team

After leading Arkansas State women’s basketball in scoring and assists this season, Jada Stinson is now set to compete against some of the world’s best, as she was selected to the Puerto Rico National Team.
Stinson will compete with the team, ranked 23rd in the world, in the Centrobasket Women’s Championship, held March 24-28 in El Salvador. The tournament is a qualifier for the Americup – a qualifying tournament for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup. She and the squad will practice in Puerto Rico before heading to El Salvador for the four-day event.
The Elizabethtown, Kentucky, native led A-State in scoring (12.6 points per game) and assists (68) while shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range. Stinson ended the season with three straight games of double-figure scoring, as well as in 10 of her last 12 games in her first season in Jonesboro.
For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.