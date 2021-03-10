Bill filed to reduce Arkansas income taxes to zero

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that will seek to reduce the state’s income tax rate to zero was filed Wednesday in the state Capitol.
SB522, filed by Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado), would set the tax rates for Arkansans across the board at zero.
Under the bill, the new tax rate would take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Garner said on social media that he believes the bill is needed.
“BOLD reforms require BOLD actions,” Sen. Garner said. “I filed a bill to reduce our state income tax to ZERO. It’s time to move Arkansas forward.”
Right now, there are nine states without an income tax - neighboring states Tennessee and Texas, along with Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Washington state and Wyoming, according to a Jan. 2021 report from Kiplinger.
Several of the states have seen growth in recent years, while Kiplinger reported that New Hampshire and Texas both have high property taxes to help fund state government.
According to content partner KATV, the state collected nearly $2.4 billion in individual income taxes in the first eight months of this fiscal year, with gross revenue of $4.913 billion.
Officials have said income tax revenue is up 8.4 percent during the fiscal year, compared to last year and is up nearly 12 percent over the state’s budget forecast, KATV said.
The bill from Garner was referred Wednesday to the Senate Revenue & Taxation Committee.
