Blytheville K9 Niko dies

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A K9 that worked with the Blytheville Police Department was remembered Wednesday as a key member of law enforcement who helped the local community in immense ways.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, Blytheville K-9 Niko died Wednesday from kidney failure.
“Niko and his handler, Ofc. Sigman, train with the JPD K9 Unit monthly and we feel this loss with them,” the post noted. “K9 Niko was one of a kind and will be so very missed. Thank you, Niko, for your service to the people of Blytheville and to Officer Sigman for sharing this great dog with us.”
