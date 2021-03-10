Crash victim succumbs to injuries

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 77-year-old Batesville woman injured in a crash earlier this month has died of her injuries.
Arkansas State Police say the crash happened at 1:52 p.m. Monday, March 1, at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 167 in Pleasant Plains.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report released on March 10, Barbara Cooley was eastbound on Main when she failed to yield to a Dodge traveling south on Hwy. 167.
The driver of the Dodge, who ASP did not identify, could not stop in time and struck the front driver’s side of Cooley’s vehicle.
Cooley was taken to a Little Rock hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Her body was being held at the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
According to the report, the weather was cloudy and road conditions were dry at the time of the collision.
