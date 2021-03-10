Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, according to the ADH website, there were:
- 325,383 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 256,077 confirmed cases
- 69,306 probable cases
- 316,544 recoveries
- 3,461 active cases
- 2,516 confirmed active cases
- 945 probable active cases
- 5,357 total deaths
- 4,321 deaths among confirmed cases
- 1,036 deaths among probable cases
- 317 currently hospitalized
- 136 in ICU
- 71 on ventilators
- 3,229,007 people total have been tested
- 9.3% positive PCR tests
- 16.9% positive antigen tests
- 2,890,923 people have tested negative
The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, March 9:
- Washington: 62
- Benton: 47
- Garland: 42
- Faulkner: 28
- Pulaski: 26
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:
Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.
The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.
For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.
- March 11: Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.
- March 19: Craighead County records its first case of COVID-19.
- March 24: First death reported in Arkansas
- April 9: Jonesboro orders emergency COVID-19 curfew
- April 15: First COVID-19 death reported in Craighead County
