Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 8:06 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 8 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 325,383 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 256,077 confirmed cases
    • 69,306 probable cases
  • 316,544 recoveries
  • 3,461 active cases
    • 2,516 confirmed active cases
    • 945 probable active cases
  • 5,357 total deaths
    • 4,321 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,036 deaths among probable cases
  • 317 currently hospitalized
    • 136 in ICU
    • 71 on ventilators
  • 3,229,007 people total have been tested
    • 9.3% positive PCR tests
    • 16.9% positive antigen tests
  • 2,890,923 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, March 9:

  1. Washington: 62
  2. Benton: 47
  3. Garland: 42
  4. Faulkner: 28
  5. Pulaski: 26

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,929 45 2,789 95 18,800
Clay 1,702 16 1,638 48 16,846
Cleburne 1,902 18 1,818 66 20,911
Craighead 12,927 114 12,643 169 111,130
Crittenden 5,793 60 5,640 91 38,661
Cross 1,901 13 1,840 48 15,644
Greene 5,934 47 5,814 72 44,443
Independence 3,679 9 3,552 118 38,283
Jackson 3,184 8 3,139 36 24,869
Lawrence 2,056 11 2,004 41 14,165
Mississippi 5,693 30 5,557 106 38,304
Poinsett 3,086 8 3,00 75 25,455
Randolph 2,026 27 1,953 46 17,996
St. Francis 3,462 30 3,395 37 29,160
Sharp 1,530 14 1,471 45 16,211
Stone 972 8 935 29 10,681
White 7,645 62 7,471 112 49,130
Woodruff 626 3 612 11 8,042

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

