Fifth graders collecting items to give to the homeless

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Fifth graders at Brookland Middle School are collecting items for the Hope House homeless day facility in Jonesboro.
Teacher Julie Thomas said Tuesday that her students wanted to find a way to give back to the community, and they noticed the apparent homeless population in the area.
They say that because of the pandemic, this project is needed now more than ever.
“We’re all kind of feeling the squeeze, so it’s really important to give during this time, and you know, the homeless population in our area, it’s especially tough on them,” Thomas said.
One student, Ethan Webster, said that it feels good to give back.
“You don’t want to be suffering. You don’t want people just like you to be suffering, and we want them to get off the streets and back on their feet,” Webster said.
The school is asking for toiletry donations from March 8 through March 19.
They are accepting travel-sized:
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Soap
- Toothpaste
- Brushes
- Razors
- Shaving cream
- Deodorant
Regular sized:
- Laundry detergent
- Fabric softener
- Wash rags
- Towels
You can drop off your donations at Brookland Middle School, 310 N. Oak Street Brookland, AR 72417.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.