Hospital staff reflects on working with COVID-19 patient zero

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) - March 11 marks the first anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 making its way to Arkansas.
As the anniversary approaches, health workers across the state have reflected on their experiences in dealing with COVID-19.
At Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, the first Arkansas patient diagnosed with the virus stayed here.
According to content partner KATV, Dr. Khalid Mohammed was working in the ICU when the patient arrived.
Until then, they had only known of the virus but never experienced it up close and personal.
“This was a novel disease, you know,” Mohammed said. “Me, other people, nobody really knew about that. We were reading about it, but everything was at a distance for us. Now it was at our doorstep.”
With assistance from the Arkansas Department of Health, the hospital put a plan in place to limit the spread of the virus.
Andrea Cunningham helped treat patient zero, and she said she never expected the virus to still play a serious impact on the state a year later.
“This is every day, and they don’t see that,” she said. “They don’t see these faces coming in ICU. We look at them straight in the eyes, and we do everything we can, and one minute they’re talking to us, and the minute they’re gone. They live those normal lives, and they don’t realize how serious it can be.”
Patient zero survived his fight with COVID-19, leaving the hospital on April 24, 2020.
Between March 11 and the end of February 2021, the hospital has seen 889 patients, and 135 died.
Hospital officials plan to host an event Thursday to celebrate COVID-19 survivors and commemorate the patients who lost their lives.
