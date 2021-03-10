Hoxie discusses adding nine-mile bike trail, street lights

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie City Council discussed potential additions to the city that could have a major impact Tuesday night.
Mayor Dennis Coggins said the city has a bike trail in the works, spanning nine miles from Hoxie to Minturn between Highway 367 and railroad tracks.
Coggins said the city has already worked on fixing road conditions to prepare for the potential project.
“We’re going to start cutting the trees first down through there and dressing it up, mowing it,” Coggins said. “Then we’re going to start scraping the old highway off.”
Discussions on the project began months ago, with the city already looking at the logistics with ArDOT.
“We just started to talk about it,” City Councilman Darrell Pickney said. “We’re just a step closer to doing it right now.”
Local cyclist Bill Jeffery sees the potential of the addition and says the pandemic has only grown the support for cycling.
“I think it’s definitely a positive thing,” Jeffery said. “When you can put that in the Arkansas Cycling Trails as a destination, I think that attracts people.”
Attracting people to the area is a major goal for Mayor Coggins.
“This will give people more areas to ride their bikes,” Coggins said. “It’s just an idea that we might could do and entice some people to come back over here and spend money.”
Mayor Coggins said the city has been applying for grants, with the next step of meeting with the Lawrence County Rail Trail later in the week.
The city council also discussed adding lights on Texas Street, which is one of the main roads in the city.
Mayor Coggins says he got the idea while driving through downtown Walnut Ridge. Through conversations with their mayor, Charles Snapp, Coggins says he wants this to be a continuation of downtown Walnut Ridge.
“If Walnut Ridge wants to, they can finish all the way up and it’ll look like one big Main Street all the way through both towns,” Coggins said. “The way I look at it, we’re two cities in one town.”
Coggins says the city is looking into applying for grants to add more sidewalks to the area, adding that the hope is by adding solar lights to the area will reduce the city’s electric costs.
Mayor Coggins tells us this project could be more than a year to complete, but he says it would be worth it.
