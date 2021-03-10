Schools on lockdown after JPD investigates several shots fired calls

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Nettleton School District has several campuses on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after Jonesboro police confirmed an investigation.
The Nettleton School Superintendent’s Office told Region 8 News this lockdown is affecting the high school, jr. high building, STEAM and Camp Raider.
They will remain on lockdown until they get the all-clear from officials.
The Jonesboro Police Department confirmed around 2 p.m. they are investigating several shots fired calls in southeast Jonesboro.
At this time, police ask for you to avoid the area of Longcrest, Richardson, Griggs, Turfway and Willow Rd.
Region 8 News has a crew heading to the scene. We will keep you updated.
