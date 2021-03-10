Schools on lockdown after JPD investigates several shots fired calls

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 10, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 3:49 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Nettleton School District has several campuses on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after Jonesboro police confirmed an investigation.

The Nettleton School Superintendent’s Office told Region 8 News this lockdown is affecting the high school, jr. high building, STEAM and Camp Raider.

They will remain on lockdown until they get the all-clear from officials.

The Jonesboro Police Department confirmed around 2 p.m. they are investigating several shots fired calls in southeast Jonesboro.

At this time, police ask for you to avoid the area of Longcrest, Richardson, Griggs, Turfway and Willow Rd.

