K9 officer retires from police force
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 12:43 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of sniffing out drugs and tracking down criminals, a Paragould K9 officer is getting a new leash on life.

The department announced on social media Wednesday that Officer Duex retired March 9 after serving on the force for more than 7 years.

The Belgian Malinois is younger than many retirees, but he also started working earlier than most.

Born in September of 2012, Duex joined the Paragould Police Department when he was a little over one year old in November 2013.

“He and his sole handler, Corporal Jason Boling, spent many hours together over the years searching for drugs or tracking fugitives,” the PPD stated.

Now that he is retired, Duex will be “relaxing and living the good life” with a family that includes a police officer with experience handling K9s.

“Congratulations on your retirement, Duex,” the post concluded. “Enjoy chasing tennis balls and dog treats for a change.”

