Man arrested in internet stalking case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man faces a circuit court date after authorities say he attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl to his house for sex using social media.
Andrew K. Shipman, 27, of Paragould was arrested March 9 on suspicion of internet stalking of a child.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Paragould police began investigating the case in late February which centered around Shipman using Snapchat.
A $75,000 cash-only bond was set Wednesday for Shipman in the case, according to Paragould police.
Officials said a no-contact order was also issued in the case between Shipman and the victim and that he was ordered not to commit any felony or engage in any conduct that would result in his arrest.
