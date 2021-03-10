Man drowns while repairing boat

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man drowned earlier this week while working on his boat.
According to a Wednesday news release from Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. March 8 at Shiloh Marina on Greers Ferry Lake.
Family members told investigators 55-year-old Robert Beel of Pleasant Plains had been in the water working on a boat. After he went back in a second time, he failed to resurface.
His family tried to rescue him, Brown said, but they were unsuccessful.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene and were able to recover Beel from the water.
“Medics performed CPR in an attempt to resuscitate him,” Brown said. However, Beel died while on his way to the hospital.
In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Greers Ferry EMS, Survival Flight, the Heber Springs Fire Department’s Water Rescue Crew, and Search and Rescue assisted in the rescue and recovery.
