MAPC recommends rezonings to full city council

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to a rezoning request at a new development in southwest Jonesboro.
MAPC recommended rezoning about 21.5 acres of land at 3506 Southwest Drive from C-3 general commercial limited industrial district limited use overlay to RS-6 single-family district.
Southern Hills Real Estate, LLC. made the request to the MAPC.
The area in the request is on the backside of the property east of Southwest Drive and at the southside of Southern Ridge Boulevard as soon as the street is extended.
In November 2020, Region 8 News reported that the earth was being moved at the development.
This is the location that a mall was supposed to be built about 15 years ago.
The MAPC also recommended to the full council a rezoning request at 6515 CW Post Rd. from R-1 single-family residential to I-1 limited industrial district that’s about 12 acres of land.
The request was made by George Hamman of Civilogic on behalf of John Stuckey.
Preliminary subdivision approval for Prospect Farms Phase 7 was made.
The area includes 23.59 acres to have 61 lots east of Prospector Dr. and south of Yukon Dr.
The request was made by Mark Morris of Jonesboro 2015, LLC.
The property is zoned as R-1 single-family residential district.
