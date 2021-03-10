March 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, March 10. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The wind will play a big role in today’s forecast as Region 8 remains wedged between weather systems.
Gusts will approach 35 mph both today and tomorrow with isolated showers and cloudy skies.
Despite this unsettled weather, afternoon temperatures should still reach the 60s and 70s.
Rain chances ramp up Friday into Saturday with a cold front stalling just to our north.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission gave a thumbs up Tuesday to a new development in southwest Jonesboro.
After years of discussions, one Region 8 town is taking steps to build a 9-mile bike trail.
A day after the quorum court slashed her budget by $100,000, the Craighead County Circuit Clerk feels like it was a “personal vendetta.”
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
